Meet the 14 News Storm Team Spotters from Knox County, IN

I am the 3rd of 6 children born to Ruth and Maurice Sievers, on Feb. 6th 1940. I have enjoyed weather ever since I remember seeing the smoke from the Blackford Glass Chimneys blowing down on occasion and I asked why? That was 60 years ago. I and my brother Alan are co-op observers for the NWS @ Indianapolis We read the Wabash at the GRC Memorial I was one of the original spotters for Ch-14, I recall trying to push this idea with WFIE before it indeed happened. I and Anthonette have 5 children and almost 7 grandchildren.My amature radio call is KB9UAG and I am active in the Knox Co. Skywarn.