No Cuts, No Babies: New Sterilization Method

Reporter: Shannon Samson

New Media Producer: Rachel Beavin

Until now, women who were finished having babies underwent what's called getting your tubes tied, or tubal ligation. It required surgery.

But a new procedure doesn't. In fact it can be done right in the doctor's office.

Ob-Gyn Dr. Cindy Basinski used to perform permanent sterilization in the operating room by making incisions into a patient's abdomen and then cutting, burning or blocking the fallopian tubes.

Dr. Basinski explains, "You would have general anesthesia so you would actually be put to sleep. Of course, you would have post-operative pain because you would have incisions on your abdomen and therefore you might be off work for two to seven days."

Now, a new procedure called Essure allows her to vaginally insert these tiny coils into the opening of the fallopian tubes. They block the egg from traveling to the uterus from the ovary, preventing conception.

Dr. Basinski performs the procedure right in her office under local anesthesia.

29-year-old Danielle Halter had it done and was back to work the next day.

Danielle says, "I was a little tired and a little sore, but nothing I couldn't handle." and it works.

Dr. Basinski says 80,000 of the Essure procedures have been performed in the U.S. And so far, not one patient has gotten pregnant.

A tubal ligation in the operating room runs anywhere from $7,000 to $10,000.

Essure costs a third of that and since it's done in the office, many patients only have to pay their co-pay.