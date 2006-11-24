New Weapons in the Fight Against Alzheimers

14 Health Reporter: Shannon Samson

Baby boomers are getting older and millions will soon be at risk for Alzheimer's, a frightening disease that robs you of your mind and memory.

More than 4 million Americans live with Alzheimer's disease .

And millions more say their memory isn't what it used to be.

Are you one of them?

Researchers from centers around the world are working to change that.

There are four FDA approved drugs that treat Alzheimer's symptoms, but now, doctors are beginning to test drugs that actually stop the disease itself.

Neurologist Martin Farlow MD says. "These agents are badly needed because we have nothing right now."

Dr. Farlow is part of a study to see if the drug Evista used to treat osteoporosis and breast cancer also works in Alzheimer's.

Researchers from Rush University in Chicago are experimenting with a technique called Gene Transfer.

Neurologist Zoe Arvanitakis MD says this treatment is old and new, "We're going after something completely new and using a very novel method as well."

Surgeons inject the drug Cere110 into the area of the brain that deteriorates early on in Alzheimer's.

Ron Shellady was the first patient in the world to receive it.

Ron says, "It's easier now not to forget; yes."

But if you're not ready to be part of experimental research, there are simpler things that can at least prevent or slow memory loss.

A recent study shows people who had 22 milligrams of Niacin a day had an 80% lower risk of Alzheimer's than those who had half that much.

Fish oil supplements can get rid of brain plaque, a marker of Alzheimer's, by almost half.

Results from the Gene Transfer study should be published by next summer.