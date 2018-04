Place of Worship/Pike County

Apostolic Tabernacle United 409 S 4th St

Petersburg, IN Phone: (812) 354-3537

Christian Church Office 257 W Crestview Dr

Petersburg, IN Phone: (812) 354-6775

Church of the Nazarene 211 W Pike Ave

Petersburg, IN Phone: (812) 354-8851

First Assembly of God 342 E County Road 300 N

Petersburg, IN Phone: (812) 354-8800

First Baptist Church 506 S 10th St

Petersburg, IN Phone: (812) 354-6582

First Church of God 2135 E Main St

Petersburg, IN Phone: (812) 354-6489

First United Methodist Church 801 E Walnut St

Petersburg, IN Phone: (812) 354-6658

Free Methodist Church 202 E Walnut St

Petersburg, IN Phone: (812) 354-6646