Preventing Alzheimer's One Glass at a Time

A low-fat diet is good for your heart, but more and more research says it's also good for your brain.

A low-fat diet may prevent Alzheimer's disease which will likely affect 16 million people by mid-century.

Researchers at the Medical University of South Carolina experimented on mice. They fed some of them lots of saturated fats and cholesterol.

After two months, the mice were middle-aged by then and having a hard time finding their way around a maze. It seems a bad diet causes a bad memory.

Saturated fats and cholesterol can be found in fast food, meat and eggs.

When the mice ate this stuff, they developed a buildup of a toxic brain protein.

It's called beta amyloid and many scientists think it causes symptoms of Alzheimer's.

To prevent it, switch to a Mediterranean-style diet, and try to eat more fruits, vegetables, poultry, beans and whole grains.

Dietician Andrea Vosgerichian says the body may need time to adjust: "It takes your taste buds about thirty days to adjust to any new food. So if you start eliminating salt, per se, from your diet, it takes your taste buds that long to adapt and get used to eating a low-salt diet. So really, with any food, just trying different foods, in time, you may find that you like them."

Another staple of the Mediterranean diet is red wine. A study out of Mount Sinai School of Medicine shows mice with Alzheimer's disease who drank a small dose of it every day did better on a memory test than the ones who didn't.

But you can't overdo it with the wine. One glass a day will do it.

