Community Response Efforts: Model for the U.S.

Reporter: Chad Sewich

New Media Producer: Rachel Chambliss

The way local government and the community reacted to the tornado has become a model for disaster response around the country.

The Tri-State has received high marks for the way it dealt with the disaster in the days and weeks that followed.

Vanderburgh County EMA officials credit the community cooperation between government, business and the public as the reason the response went so well. Part of that included an exercise in September of 2005 that brought several emergency agencies together.

Sherman Greer, with Vanderburgh County's EMA, explains, "When we have those exercises, people meet each other. They kind of know each other in an actual incident and that communications is opened up, and they're talking with each other and working with each other."

Greer says the EMA continues to look for ways to improve during emergencies. One area they've concentrated efforts toward is strengthening communication with responders and how to better utilize the humane society for displaced pets.