Help Protect Your Identity Get Protected by Piranha Mobile Shredding

Help protect your identity with Piranha Mobile Shredding. Piranha is a secure, convenient, and affordable solution for information destruction.

Theft, Vandalism and industrial Espionage are becoming ever increasing security problems. Today's information explosion can be devastating to your business. With the increased use of office copiers and computers, staggering amounts of sensitive information are being generated and carelessly discarded.





Your trash, your credit card, phone card, even your junk mail may be the source of a financial and personal catastrophe. It's an unimaginable nightmare for most people, and a nefarious windfall for the growing ranks of corporate scavengers and identity thieves currently farming America's trash.



For more questions call (812)-424-5566.