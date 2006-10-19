Murder, Abduction: FBI Warrants

New Media Producer: Kerry Corum

UPDATE, THU, 10:45 AM: The FBI issued warrants Thursday, for a couple who are suspected of kidnapping the woman's ten-month-old son and killing his social worker.

The baby, his mother and her boyfriend are still missing, three days after 67-year-old Boni Frederick was found dead in the mother's Henderson home.

An autopsy shows Frederick died from blunt-force trauma and sharp lacerations.

The missing baby is believed to be with his mother, 33-year-old Renee Terrell, and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Christopher Wayne Luttrell.

The FBI says the warrants are for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution on state kidnapping charges.

Sergeant John Nevels of the Henderson Police Department says the most credible sighting report came Wednesday, from a truck driver in St. Louis, who remembered seeing the car and the plate.

The pair were last seen Monday at a gas station off Interstate 70 in Illinois.

UPDATE, THU, 9:30 AM: Police say they've gotten calls from places ranging from Kansas to Illinois, of possible sightings of a ten-month-old boy, his mother and her boyfriend.

The three have been missing since Monday, when a social worker was found dead in the mother's Kentucky home.

Police found 67-year-old Boni Frederick's body after she failed to return to work. An autopsy shows she died from blunt-force trauma and sharp lacerations.

The missing boy is believed to be with his mother, 33-year-old Renee Terrell, and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Christopher Wayne Luttrell.

Sergeant John Nevels of the Henderson Police Department says the most credible sighting report came Wednesday, from a truck driver in St. Louis, who remembered seeing the car and the plate.

Other than that, there's a confirmed sighting from Monday, at a gas station off Interstate 70 in Illinois.

Previously: Police in western Kentucky say there have been no new developments in the search for a ten-month-old boy, missing since Monday.

That was the day social worker, 67-year-old Boni Frederick, was found slain in the home of the baby's mother. Police in Kentucky say the mother lost custody and her son was taken away when he was 13-days-old, because of neglect.

Frederick picked-up the baby from his foster home, for a supervised visit at his mother's home. Police found the social worker's body when she failed to return to work.

She appeared to have been beaten to death. Her car was missing - as well as the baby, his mother and her boyfriend.

An autopsy, completed Wednesday, found Frederick died from blunt-force trauma and lacerations.

Visitation for Boni Frederick is set for Thursday, from 5:00 to 8:00 PM, at Townsend Funeral Home in Dixon, Kentucky. The Morganfield social worker will be laid to rest Friday afternoon at 1:00.

Police are taking calls of possible sightings across the Midwest, but none have panned-out since Monday night, when they stopped at an Illinois gas station.

Henderson Police Chief Ed Brady says, "It's frustrating. The longer it goes, the wider area they may have covered, if they're still traveling. There's a possibility that they're not - that they've stopped somewhere and hidden for awhile, because I'm sure they know there's a lot of media coverage out there, and a lot of people looking for them."

Several national news agencies, including America's most wanted, have asked for the suspects pictures to help get the word out.

The missing boy is believed to be with his mother, 33-year-old Renee Terrell, and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Christopher Wayne Luttrell.