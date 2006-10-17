Worker Mourned, Search Continues for Suspects

Boni Frederick's co-workers are in mourning this week.

She had worked at the Henderson Office of Health and Family Services for fifteen years. Tuesday, the Kentucky commissioner of that department came to Henderson to talk with the victim's co-workers.

The commissioner says Boni was a passionate social worker, dedicated to the children and the system. Commissioner Tom Emberton says the office became nervous when Boni didn't come back from her appointment with Renee Terrell, and Terrell's nine month old son.

Police found her body inside Terrell's home on Clay Street in Henderson. Emberton says the whole department is still dealing with the shock. "It's devastating for our staff. All five thousand staff. I can't tell you the impact that it's had. And it's not something we'll recover from very quickly or very easily."

Emberton says it's been 20 years since a social worker was killed on the job in Kentucky. And it's causing the department to re-examine their protocol and procedures. The governor of Kentucky has ordered all flags flown at half staff in honor of Boni Frederick.

Henderson police continue to track down dozens of phone tips in the case. Henderson Police Chief Ed Brady tells 14 News that they are looking at one lead in particular right now. The car thought to be stolen by Terrell and her boyfriend may have been seen in Smithboro, Illinois near St. Louis.

Autopsy results on Frederick show that she died of blunt force trauma to the head.