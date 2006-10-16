Social Worker Killed, Infant Missing

New Media Producer: Kerry Corum

Hall adds, "Yeah, that is kinda scary. Because you don't know what people are capable of until you actually see what they're really capable of doing, when their baby's taken away from them."

UPDATE, MON, 10 PM: We have just learned the name of the victim. She was 67-year-old Bonnie Frederick of Morganfield, Kentucky.

Henderson police now tell us she worked for the state as a driver to transport kids in care of the state for custodial visits with their parents. Police believe she was murdered sometime between 9 and 11:30 a.m. Monday. And they are saying she died a very violent death.

UPDATE, MON, 8 PM: A nationwide search is underway for a Henderson woman suspected of killing a social worker.

Police are looking for 33-year-old Renee Terrell who's the suspect in the social worker's death. She's believed to be traveling with her 9-month-old son and possibly her boyfriend.

Police believe she is driving a stolen, white 2000 Daewoo four-door station wagon with Kentucky license plate 675DRV.

Police say their biggest concern right now is for the safety of Renee Terrell's 9-month-old son. Terrell does not have custody rights to the child, and that may have been part of what lead to murder.

Henderson police came to the 1200 block of Clay Street after receiving a request to check on a social worker who was supposed to be visiting the home. When no one answered the door, officers got a search warrant, walked in and found the body of a social worker who was supposed to be bringing a 9-month-old baby to the home for a custodial visit with his mom, 33-year-old Renee Terrell.

Henderson Police Chief Ed Brady describes, "Body has obvious head trauma to it. There may be other injuries but nothing visible at this point."

Police believe Terrell and possibly her boyfriend took her son and drove off in the social worker's white 2000 Daewoo wagon with Kentucky plates.

Now, Henderson's police chief hopes a nationwide Amber Alert will trigger a sighting from the public.

Brady says, "If you see it anywhere, please do not stop it; it could be a dangerous situation. But call police, and let us know where the vehicle is and the direction it's heading in. We've got to assume the person is armed with something and dangerous. Apparently, they're willing to take drastic action not to face any type of authority such as social workers or police. So we would consider them to be dangerous."

Terrell's neighbors are shocked.

Xzavria Hall, a neighbor, says, "She used to stay with us a long time ago with Sage, her son. But I didn't think Renee would do nothing like this though. Yeah, that is kinda scary because you don't know what people are capable of until you actually see what they're really capable of doing when their baby's taken away from them."

Police believe Renee Terrell may have family in Evansville or Fort Wayne, but they've also been told she may be heading in other directions. So they're hoping the Amber Alert will help narrow or end their search.

