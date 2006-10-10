Candidates/ Pike County

PIKE COUNTY
PETERSBURG
MAYOR
Jon W. Craig (R)
Mitchell R. (Mitch) Schapker (D)
CLERK/TREASURER
Tammy Selby (D)
COUNCIL AT LARGE
Frances A. Lewis (D)
CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1
Jon Welch (R)
CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2
John Melhiser (R)
CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 3
Bertis Jenkins (D)
Donnie Horrell (R)
CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4
Brian Van Meter (D)
Clint DeCoursey (R)
WINSLOW
CLERK-TREASURER
Marquette Kay Cook
Joetta M. Jones Gudorf
Vicky L. Guthrie
TOWN BOARD - WARD 1
James F. Deen
Glendel "Buck" Ashby
TOWN BOARD - WARD 2
Jeff Bolin
Daniel L. Shelton
TOWN BOARD - WARD 3
John Gayhart
Mick Aldridge
Donald E. Bolin
