Candidates/ Pike County

 


PIKE COUNTY    

PETERSBURG

MAYOR
Jon W. Craig  (R)
Mitchell R. (Mitch) Schapker (D) 

CLERK/TREASURER
Tammy Selby  (D)

COUNCIL AT LARGE
Frances A. Lewis (D)

CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1
Jon Welch (R)

CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 2
John Melhiser (R)

CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 3
Bertis Jenkins (D)
Donnie Horrell (R)

CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 4
Brian Van Meter (D)
Clint DeCoursey (R)

WINSLOW

CLERK-TREASURER
Marquette Kay Cook
Joetta M. Jones Gudorf
Vicky L. Guthrie

TOWN BOARD - WARD 1
James F. Deen
Glendel "Buck" Ashby

TOWN BOARD - WARD 2
Jeff Bolin
Daniel L. Shelton

TOWN BOARD - WARD 3
John Gayhart
Mick Aldridge
Donald E. Bolin



