Help Solve Year-Old Murder

Reporter: Marianne Lyles

New Media Producer: Kerry Corum

It's been a year since an Evansville Busler's clerk was gunned down during a robbery and her family is still waiting for justice.

The family of Jean Cook says they need your help in finding the killer.

Sunday marked the one year anniversary of Cook's murder. She was shot while working at Busler's on Highway 41.

Cook's family says it may take a while, but eventually someone will come forward with information needed to make an arrest.

Jean's brother Jim Garris says, "Sooner or later what comes around is going to go around, and this person will get caught. We believe in that."

Her daughter Bobbie Jo adds, "If somebody knows something, have the heart to call, because she's still laying there and no justice to be served."

There is a sketch of the suspect in Jean Cook's shooting death. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Department says it could be a female - or a male, dressed in disguise.

If you have any information, you are asked to call detectives at (812) 435-5713.