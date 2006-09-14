Flight 5191 Crash: Dispatch Tapes

New Media Producer: Kerry Corum
UPDATE, THU, 9:20 AM: Thursday, a Fayette County judge says lawyers for families of people killed on Comair Flight 5191 can inspect the airport on September 27th, the one-month anniversary of the crash.
Circuit Judge Pamela Goodwine issued the order on behalf of the family of Rebecca Adams, one of the first to sue Comair as a result of the crash.
Bluegrass Airport announced Wednesday that it was delaying a taxiway construction project pending the investigation.
But Thursday, an airport attorney told the judge, if the project was delayed much beyond a month, it could prevent the airport from buying enough asphalt before winter.
Goodwine agreed with the concerns and set the date for inspection of the taxiway and runways.
Goodwine also ordered that any family that can't have a representative present on September 27th be entitled to look at the evidence collected by others.
911 Tapes Following Crash: It's a sobering moment for a Kentucky rescue worker, when he hears how many people were on board Comair Flight 5191 when it crashed in Lexington last month.
That's one of the things we're learning from fire dispatch tapes, just released. The following is a transcript of the conversation between the worker and dispatch. You can hear the actual tapes in the video links at the top of this page.
It's- it's pretty chaotic at this point. I'm unable to locate any other patients. We'll keep looking.
Let's get some crews. Start back as far as we can toward the airport. We need to start walking along the crash path. It's pretty easy to find with the fire that's been there. We need to start looking for people that may have come out of the plane before it came to rest.The pilot was taken to UK by a police officer. I'm still trying to confirm that again. We've got a what's left of the plane set on fire, also a small grass fire moving back and forth, along the path of the crash.
Hey, do you have a report of a plane crash behind the fire training center?
I beg your pardon?
This is Pam from the fire department, do you...
We've got a problem, yes we do. But I can't give you the exact location here.
I'm starting back up the gravel lane with several untis from the police department and looks like a couple of fires. There's definitely something buring back up here, you can see it from a distance."
Fire department?
If you don't have all your units out, can you get them out there?
They're all en route.
Okay, thank you.
And one of our units is advising they just pulled the pilot out and he has serious injuries.
Okay gotcha, thank you.
We've got what's left of a plane still on fire - also small grass fire moving back and forth along the path of the crash."
Fire department?
This is airport fire - you guys got ECs on the way out? We got one - how many are you going to need? (noise)
Well, we've got - I called Comair and they've got 47 souls on board, so... (noise)
47?
Yes.
Regional jet.
Regional jet?
Yes.
Alright - we'll be on the way.
Alright.
Hello?
47 souls on board? What do you want me to do?
Forty- 47?
Yeah, it's a regional jet.
Uh - man, man, man.
The crash killed 49 people.
According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the pilot took off on the wrong runway.
Recent changes at the airport may have confused the pilot.
