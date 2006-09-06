New Information On Flight 5191 Crash

New Media Producer: Kerry Corum

A control tower supervisor at Lexington's airport reported nearly two years ago that staff shortages could result in deaths.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of a safety memo filed in September 2004, in which the supervisor reported the airport's radar system wasn't working properly.

The supervisor said the air traffic manager refused to call in a mechanical specialist because it would mean paying two hours of overtime.

The report was filed nearly two years before the crash last week of Comair Flight 5191, which killed 49 of the 50 people on board.

Investigators are looking into staffing at the Lexington control tower as a possible contributing factor to the August 27th crash that killed everyone but the co-pilot aboard Comair Flight 5191.

Meanwhile, the lone survivor - the co-pilot who was in control when the plane crashed - is improving. 14 News has an important update on his condition.