Vista Cancer Rehabilitation is located in the Holiday Health Care facility at:

1201 W. Buena Vista Road

Evansville, Indiana, 47710

Telephone: (812) 429-0700

The Holiday Care Center is a 209 bed, multi-level of care nursing center that provides comprehensive nursing and rehabilitation programs as part of the continuum of services on the Holiday Health Care campus.

Their physical, occupational, and speech therapists tailor treatment specific to a cancer patient's needs. Rehabilitation is seen as an important component in the continuum of cancer care. Therefore, Vista's therapist's are involved in the team planning and conferencing of our patients.

