Our center has board certified radiation oncologists, certified radiation therapists and a oncology certified nurse. We are the only facility in the region accredited by the American College of Radiation Oncology.



When referred for radiation therapy, the patient and his or her family are counseled on the comprehensive treatment options that are available, expected procedures, time requirements, and potential side effects of the treatment.



The Evansville Cancer Center initiated High Dose Rate Afterloading radiation therapy in the Evansville area and was among the first in the United States to provide HDR for the treatment of lung, head and neck, prostate, breast, and gynecological diseases.

