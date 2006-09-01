Flight 5191 Bodies Returning To Families

New Media Producer: Kerry Corum

All 49 victims of the Flight 5191 crash have been identified.

Kentucky's Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Tracey Corey said testing had not been finished on eleven bodies as of Wednesday, which was expected to delay their release for a couple of days.

The bodies are being released to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn, who will oversee their return to families.

Corey said autopsies showed a variety of causes of death, including blunt traumatic injuries and fire-related causes.

Corey says in the majority of cases, dental records were used to make identifications.

Governor Fletcher said family members of many victims have told him that they are eager to receive the remains. He said a permanent memorial for victims will be considered if their families want one.