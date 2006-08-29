Reporter's Horrific Observation: Flight 5191

New Media Producer: Kerry Corum
A small group of reporters were allowed access to the Flight 5191 crash scene Tuesday. 14 News brings you an Associated Press reporter's notes about the site...slightly edited for continuity only.
Reporters were allowed access to the crash site via an access road off Versailles Road. The site was about a mile past the airport entrance.
Trees lined the narrow pathway on both sides. Once up the hill, fresh gravel and rocks had been poured on the path leading to the crash site.
At least 50 vehicles, many public safety vehicles, fire trucks, police cars, as well as numerous personal cars, were on the site.
On the hill, there were two black barns and a white house next to the barns. There were several tents and covered areas set up as well as a couple of Salvation Army mobile units serving food and drinks to the people working there.
At the site where the plane stopped: Visible was high-grass and weeds, some as high as six-feet tall, across much of the area. Some of the grass was charred by the plane and fire.
The cockpit was nearly touching the line of trees.
Investigators said they had turned the cockpit on its side, with the top hatch facing-up. A crane-like machine was hooked to the top hatch.
Cockpit windows: One of the windows was virtually black, one was clear and intact and another was missing.
Yellow police tape sectioned off the entire scene.
Looking down and back at the cockpit, nothing inside the cockpit was distinguishable. Wires and wreckage were all that were visible.
Several yards away, near the tree line on the left, parts of the engine were found, completely charred. Part of the wing was in the grass on the right.
About 50 yards further down, there was a large piece of the plane's tail, smashed into a downed tree.
There was a large plastic sheet on the ground outside the yellow tape. NTSB spokesman Terry Williams said the cover was over personal items.
The area smelled like jet fuel.
One of the trees that appeared to have been brushed by the plane, had large orange letters on it, saying "RXP." NTSB said they weren't sure who put the markings on the tree.
Going up the hill towards the airport. From the top of the hill, looking toward airport, a large orange "X" was on a barrier fence. NTSB said it was a marker showing where the plane took off from.
There was damage on the top of the barrier fence. NTSB said the fence was brushed by the aircraft as it came down. From that fence, until tree area is an open area with a metal wire fence around it, there's no damage to fence.
Orange flags, put down by NTSB to mark pieces of the plane were visible inside the fence.
Just outside the fence, a small part of the tail was visible. At the top of the hill, looking down one side, is the plane remnants. Down the other side is the marked fence.
Beyond the metal wire fence, a wheel from the landing gear was visible on the ground, between the wreckage and the fence.
The reporter spent about an hour touring the scene.
None of the cabin area was visible. The NTSB said it moved the cabin area.
Additionally, workers at Lexington's Blue Grass Airport have put up large 'X' warning signs at both ends of runway 26, to let pilots know the runway is closed.
Airport spokesman Brian Ellestad says the signs were put up Tuesday morning, as a precaution.
The runway has been closed since Sunday, when Comair Flight 5191 crashed just past the end of the runway shortly after takeoff.
Only the pilot survived the crash that killed 49 people.
Ellestad said he didn't know how long the runway would be closed. Governor Ernie Fletcher said Monday, he'd like to see the runway permanently shutdown.
Copyright 2006 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The city is looking to tear down the old power plant on 15th Street, but the process is taking a bit longer than expected. The city of Jasper initially hoped that one company would demolish both the 15th Street Power Plant and the Hoosier Desk Building, but it doesn't look like that's the case anymore. The Utility Service Board decided not to accept any of the 14 bids submitted for the project in favor of going back to the drawing board. The hope was that if the same company c...More >>
The city is looking to tear down the old power plant on 15th Street, but the process is taking a bit longer than expected. The city of Jasper initially hoped that one company would demolish both the 15th Street Power Plant and the Hoosier Desk Building, but it doesn't look like that's the case anymore. The Utility Service Board decided not to accept any of the 14 bids submitted for the project in favor of going back to the drawing board. The hope was that if the same company c...More >>
On "Equal Pay Day" women across the nation are taking a stand to raise awareness of wage discrimination.More >>
On "Equal Pay Day" women across the nation are taking a stand to raise awareness of wage discrimination.More >>
A dog park in Owensboro has been in the works for several years, But on Tuesday, supporters got the chance to share their plans with the city commission.More >>
A dog park in Owensboro has been in the works for several years, But on Tuesday, supporters got the chance to share their plans with the city commission.More >>
EPD Sargent Jason Cullum confirms members of the US Marshall Fugitive Task Force arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in early 2018.More >>
EPD Sargent Jason Cullum confirms members of the US Marshall Fugitive Task Force arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in early 2018.More >>
More and more people say they're aware of the opioid crisis and think it's a serious problem.More >>
More and more people say they're aware of the opioid crisis and think it's a serious problem.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.More >>
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
A University of Tennessee-Chattanooga student posted a graduation photo over the weekend displaying her handgun and a pink "Women for Trump" t-shirt.More >>
A University of Tennessee-Chattanooga student posted a graduation photo over the weekend displaying her handgun and a pink "Women for Trump" t-shirt.More >>
Free-range parenting is the concept that giving kids the freedom to do things alone - like explore a playground or ride a bike to school - makes them healthier, happier and more resilient.More >>
Free-range parenting is the concept that giving kids the freedom to do things alone - like explore a playground or ride a bike to school - makes them healthier, happier and more resilient.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says a woman who had been reported missing since March 31 has been located in Aiken County.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says a woman who had been reported missing since March 31 has been located in Aiken County.More >>
The ordinance would prohibit people from owning more than four pets, including cats, dogs, rabbits and chickens.More >>
The ordinance would prohibit people from owning more than four pets, including cats, dogs, rabbits and chickens.More >>
One person was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Mid-South Walmart, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.More >>
One person was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Mid-South Walmart, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.More >>