Flight 5191 Services: 200 Attendees

UPDATE, FRI, 10:45 AM: Memorial services are held to remember those who died on Comair Flight 5191 in Lexington.
Candles were lit for each of the 49 Comair Flight 5191 victims at a church in Lexington Thursday night.
The lights were turned down as names were read aloud with each candle. A prayer was also offered for first officer James Polehinke, the lone survivor who is fighting for his life at UK Hospital.
Governor Ernie Fletcher attended the ceremony at Centenary United Methodist Church and offered a prayer for the victims' families, some of whom he met earlier in the day.
About 200 people attended the ceremony. It's one of several special ceremonies being held this week as a response to Sunday's crash.
Members of the victims' families grieved at a private memorial service. Busloads of mourners were escorted to the Lexington opera house, for a private memorial service.
Family members and first responders were shielded from the media by umbrellas, as they entered and left the opera house.
UPDATE, WED, 6:15 AM: A ceremony was held Tuesday, for the 49 lives lost in a deadly plane crash in Kentucky.
Dozens of employees from Blue Grass Airport, and members of the Lexington Police Department, came out to pay their respects to the victims who perished in the accident.
A white banner was placed on a mound less than a mile from where Comair Flight 5191 crashed Sunday.
There was also a prayer service Tuesday night, at a church in Lexington.
UPDATE, TUE, 2:30 PM: A coroner says he thinks most of the 49 victims of Comair Flight 5191 died on impact.
The plane crashed shortly after takeoff on Sunday morning at Lexington's Blue Grass Airport, killing 49 people.
Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said autopsies on the victims revealed that most were killed by blunt force trauma.
He previously said he thought the victims died in the fire that engulfed the plane after it collided with some trees near the end of runway 26.
Ginn said he doesn't know when all 49 bodies will be identified.
Following is an updated list of those killed on Flight 5191.
UPDATE, TUE, 1:00 PM: 14 News has an updated list of the victims of Comair Flight 5191, according to family, friends and the passenger manifest provided by Comair:
14 News has obtained a list of some of the victims of Comair Flight 5191:
