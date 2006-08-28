Flight 5191 Services: 200 Attendees

New Media Producer: Kerry Corum

UPDATE, FRI, 10:45 AM: Memorial services are held to remember those who died on Comair Flight 5191 in Lexington.

Candles were lit for each of the 49 Comair Flight 5191 victims at a church in Lexington Thursday night.

The lights were turned down as names were read aloud with each candle. A prayer was also offered for first officer James Polehinke , the lone survivor who is fighting for his life at UK Hospital.

Governor Ernie Fletcher attended the ceremony at Centenary United Methodist Church and offered a prayer for the victims' families, some of whom he met earlier in the day.

About 200 people attended the ceremony. It's one of several special ceremonies being held this week as a response to Sunday's crash.

Members of the victims' families grieved at a private memorial service. Busloads of mourners were escorted to the Lexington opera house, for a private memorial service.

Family members and first responders were shielded from the media by umbrellas, as they entered and left the opera house.

UPDATE, WED, 6:15 AM: A ceremony was held Tuesday, for the 49 lives lost in a deadly plane crash in Kentucky.

Dozens of employees from Blue Grass Airport, and members of the Lexington Police Department, came out to pay their respects to the victims who perished in the accident.

A white banner was placed on a mound less than a mile from where Comair Flight 5191 crashed Sunday.

There was also a prayer service Tuesday night, at a church in Lexington.

UPDATE, TUE, 2:30 PM: A coroner says he thinks most of the 49 victims of Comair Flight 5191 died on impact.

The plane crashed shortly after takeoff on Sunday morning at Lexington's Blue Grass Airport, killing 49 people.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn said autopsies on the victims revealed that most were killed by blunt force trauma.

He previously said he thought the victims died in the fire that engulfed the plane after it collided with some trees near the end of runway 26.

Ginn said he doesn't know when all 49 bodies will be identified.

14 News has obtained a list of some of the victims of Comair Flight 5191:

Captain Jeffrey Adam Clay of Burlington, KY, hired by Comair in November 1999, according to Comair.

Kelly J. Heyer, 27, of Cincinnati. Flight attendant working for the airline since 2004, according to Comair.

Jon Hooker , 27, of London, KY. Former University of Kentucky pitcher, married in Lexington Saturday night, according to former Kentucky baseball coach, Keith Madison.

, 27, of London, KY. Former University of Kentucky pitcher, married in Lexington Saturday night, according to former Kentucky baseball coach, Keith Madison. Scarlett Parsley , 23, of London, KY. Married Hooker in ceremony on Saturday night, according to former Kentucky baseball coach, Keith Madison.

, 23, of London, KY. Married Hooker in ceremony on Saturday night, according to former Kentucky baseball coach, Keith Madison. Mike Finley , 52, of Corbin, KY. Owner of Finley Fun Center, according to his son, David Taylor.

, 52, of Corbin, KY. Owner of Finley Fun Center, according to his son, David Taylor. Charles Lykins of Naples, FL, according to friend Paul Richardson of Winchester, KY.

of Naples, FL, according to friend Paul Richardson of Winchester, KY. Les Morris of Lexington, KY, according to son-in-law Rick Queen.

Larry Turner of Lexington, KY, associate Dean for University of Kentucky Extension and Director of Cooperative Extension Service, according to a University of Kentucky statement.

Pat Smith, 58, a member of Habitat for Humanity International's board of directors, according to Habitat for Humanity.

George Brunacini, of Albuquerque, NM, owner of Bona Terra Farms in Georgetown, KY, according to a female family member that didn't wish to be identified.

Jeff Williams, 49, horse trainer who won 13 stakes races at River Downs in Cincinnati, was working at Thoroughbred Training Center in Lexington, according to his brother Kim.

Paige Winters , 16, Leawood, KS. In KY to find a new horse for the high school junior.

, 16, Leawood, KS. In KY to find a new horse for the high school junior. Winters' riding teacher, 26-year-old Thomas Fahey .

. The lone survivor, first officer James Polehinke, is listed in critical condition at the UK hospital following surgery.