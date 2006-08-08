Maternal-Fetal Med & Genetics Center

The Maternal-Fetal Medicine and Genetics Center at St. Mary's Hospital for Women & Children, located on the second floor, specializes in the care of women with high-risk pregnancies. Under the direction of Mureena Turnquest Wells, MD, patients may be treated by a warm and caring staff including a clinical nurse specialist, a genetic counselor, registered diagnostic sonographers and a dedicated support staff.

The center provides an array of services such as:

Genetic counseling

Preconceptional counseling

Amniocentesis

Umbilical blood transfusion

Targeted 3-D and 4-D ultrasound

3-D sonohysterogram

Abdominal cerclage

Medical management of complicated pregnancies such as: Higher order multiples Recurrent pregnancy loss Intrauterine growth restriction Hypertension Prior preterm delivery Diabetes Preterm membrane rupture



Who needs Genetic Counseling?

Women or couples who are planning a pregnancy and have:

A family history of a genetic disorder or birth defect

A maternal age of 35 or older or a parental age of 45 or over

A chromosomal translocation or inversion

A maternal disease that affects pregnancy management such as seizures, diabetes, Marfan syndrome, heart defects, etc.

Experienced multiple miscarriages

Women or couples who are pregnant and have:

A personal or family history of a genetic disorder or birth defects

A maternal age of 35 or older or a parental age of 45 or over

A chromosomal translocation or inversion

A maternal disease that affects pregnancy management such as seizures, diabetes, Marfan syndrome, heart defects, etc.

An abnormal screening test for Down syndrome, spina bifida or any condition

An abnormal ultrasound

Exposure to medications, drugs, alcohol or chemicals that could potentially harm the baby

Maternal viral infection that could harm the baby

An ethnic background that places them at a greater risk for having a child with a genetic disorder

Infants, children or adults with:

A known or suspected genetic or chromosomal abnormality

Developmental delays or mental retardation

Autism

One or more birth defects

A family history of genetic disorders or birth defects

Unusual facial features

Deafness

A growth abnormality, such as unusually short or tall stature

A metabolic disorder

Delayed puberty

Adults with: