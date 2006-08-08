Maternal-Fetal Med & Genetics Center

The Maternal-Fetal Medicine and Genetics Center at St. Mary's Hospital for Women & Children, located on the second floor, specializes in the care of women with high-risk pregnancies. Under the direction of Mureena Turnquest Wells, MD, patients may be treated by a warm and caring staff including a clinical nurse specialist, a genetic counselor, registered diagnostic sonographers and a dedicated support staff.
The center provides an array of services such as:
- Genetic counseling
- Preconceptional counseling
- Amniocentesis
- Umbilical blood transfusion
- Targeted 3-D and 4-D ultrasound
- 3-D sonohysterogram
- Abdominal cerclage
- Medical management of complicated pregnancies such as:
- Higher order multiples
- Recurrent pregnancy loss
- Intrauterine growth restriction
- Hypertension
- Prior preterm delivery
- Diabetes
- Preterm membrane rupture
Who needs Genetic Counseling?
Women or couples who are planning a pregnancy and have:
- A family history of a genetic disorder or birth defect
- A maternal age of 35 or older or a parental age of 45 or over
- A chromosomal translocation or inversion
- A maternal disease that affects pregnancy management such as seizures, diabetes, Marfan syndrome, heart defects, etc.
- Experienced multiple miscarriages
Women or couples who are pregnant and have:
- A personal or family history of a genetic disorder or birth defects
- A maternal age of 35 or older or a parental age of 45 or over
- A chromosomal translocation or inversion
- A maternal disease that affects pregnancy management such as seizures, diabetes, Marfan syndrome, heart defects, etc.
- An abnormal screening test for Down syndrome, spina bifida or any condition
- An abnormal ultrasound
- Exposure to medications, drugs, alcohol or chemicals that could potentially harm the baby
- Maternal viral infection that could harm the baby
- An ethnic background that places them at a greater risk for having a child with a genetic disorder
Infants, children or adults with:
- A known or suspected genetic or chromosomal abnormality
- Developmental delays or mental retardation
- Autism
- One or more birth defects
- A family history of genetic disorders or birth defects
- Unusual facial features
- Deafness
- A growth abnormality, such as unusually short or tall stature
- A metabolic disorder
- Delayed puberty
Adults with:
- Multiple family members with cancer
- A personal history of cancer diagnosed at an early age
- A personal history of two or more separate cancers
- Interest in genetic testing for cancer genes
- A concern about anything that runs in your family