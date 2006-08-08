Maternal-Fetal Med & Genetics Center - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Maternal-Fetal Med & Genetics Center

The Maternal-Fetal Medicine and Genetics Center at St. Mary's Hospital for Women & Children, located on the second floor, specializes in the care of women with high-risk pregnancies. Under the direction of Mureena Turnquest Wells, MD, patients may be treated by a warm and caring staff including a clinical nurse specialist, a genetic counselor, registered diagnostic sonographers and a dedicated support staff.

The center provides an array of services such as:

  • Genetic counseling
  • Preconceptional counseling
  • Amniocentesis
  • Umbilical blood transfusion
  • Targeted 3-D and 4-D ultrasound
  • 3-D sonohysterogram
  • Abdominal cerclage
  • Medical management of complicated pregnancies such as:
    • Higher order multiples
    • Recurrent pregnancy loss
    • Intrauterine growth restriction
    • Hypertension
    • Prior preterm delivery
    • Diabetes
    • Preterm membrane rupture

Who needs Genetic Counseling?

Women or couples who are planning a pregnancy and have:

  • A family history of a genetic disorder or birth defect
  • A maternal age of 35 or older or a parental age of 45 or over
  • A chromosomal translocation or inversion
  • A maternal disease that affects pregnancy management such as seizures, diabetes, Marfan syndrome, heart defects, etc.
  • Experienced multiple miscarriages

Women or couples who are pregnant and have:

  • A personal or family history of a genetic disorder or birth defects
  • A maternal age of 35 or older or a parental age of 45 or over
  • A chromosomal translocation or inversion
  • A maternal disease that affects pregnancy management such as seizures, diabetes, Marfan syndrome, heart defects, etc.
  • An abnormal screening test for Down syndrome, spina bifida or any condition
  • An abnormal ultrasound
  • Exposure to medications, drugs, alcohol or chemicals that could potentially harm the baby
  • Maternal viral infection that could harm the baby
  • An ethnic background that places them at a greater risk for having a child with a genetic disorder

Infants, children or adults with:

  • A known or suspected genetic or chromosomal abnormality
  • Developmental delays or mental retardation
  • Autism
  • One or more birth defects
  • A family history of genetic disorders or birth defects
  • Unusual facial features
  • Deafness
  • A growth abnormality, such as unusually short or tall stature
  • A metabolic disorder
  • Delayed puberty

Adults with:

  • Multiple family members with cancer
  • A personal history of cancer diagnosed at an early age
  • A personal history of two or more separate cancers
  • Interest in genetic testing for cancer genes
  • A concern about anything that runs in your family
