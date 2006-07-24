Did Harbison Spend Weekend In AR?

New Media Producer: Kerry Corum

UPDATE, TUE, 7:00 AM: The fugitive charged with killing three people on a southwestern Indiana farm might have been in Arkansas over the weekend.

The father of Nicholas Harbison's girlfriend says Harbison's stepmother returned Monday, after nearly a week on the road with him.

She says the group had been in the northeastern Arkansas city of Jonesboro, about 350 miles away from Princeton, Indiana where Harbison's 76-year-old stepmother showed up driving his car.

Misty's family says Harbison saw the clip of "America's Most Wanted" Saturday, which featured his picture. The Davis family believes media pressure is what helped bring two-year-old Kelsie home safe.

State police say Joyce Harbison had the two-year-old with her when she returned. However, police believe his girlfriend, Misty Davis, is still with him.

Police don't believe Misty is in danger, but Misty's father, John Davis disagrees. He says he has documented proof Harbison threatened to kill his daughter and family.

John Davis has set up a Web site to help find his daughter.

UPDATE, MON 7:45 PM: A dramatic development in the search for a suspected killer and the three people traveling with him.

Nicholas Harbison's stepmother and two-year-old daughter are home in Princeton Monday night. They drove up in the 2004 Ford Taurus, police had been searching for, early Monday morning.

Harbison's wanted for the murders of three people in a Pike County cornfield. The bodies were found a week ago.

Area lawmen are still searching for Harbison and his girlfriend, Misty Davis. They've talked with his stepmother, Joyce Harbison, but are not saying just what she's told them.

Misty's family says she told them Harbison's saw the clip of "America's Most Wanted" Saturday. The Davis family believes the media pressure is what helped bring two-year-old Kelsie home.

Authorities did stress Monday that they are not sure where Harbison's is or could be headed.

UPDATE, MON, 3:30 PM: Accuser killer Nicholas Harbison is still on the run Monday night. But his stepmother and two-year-old daughter are back in Gibson County.

The stepmother pulled into the driveway of Harbison's girlfriend's parents about 5:00 AM Monday - in the Ford Taurus police had been looking for.

Joyce Harbison, Nicholas Harbison's aunt, made the special delivery. But the girlfriend, Misty Davis, is apparently still with Harbison.

Debbie Davis, Misty's mother, describes, "She was pretty shaken. She was really tired. She said she had been driving and was tired."

Joyce Harbison was driving the 2004 Ford Taurus authorities had been looking for. But Misty was not a part of the homecoming.

Debbie continues, "I don't know if he didn't let her come home. I mean when they used to fight and stuff, over and over and over, she'd call me to get Kelsie, yet she wasn't allowed to go."

Even though Kelsie made it back safely with the little kitten that traveled with her, John and Debbie Davis have grown more concerned that the same will not happen for their daughter.

John Davis explains, "I think Nick is a very desperate person, and I believe that there's a side of him that will do whatever it takes to stay free."

"She was kind of a security thing, too. We knew that with her having the baby around she had more of a chance of not getting hurt," says Debbie.

And they didn't get answers from Joyce as to where Nick and Misty are.

Debbie says, "I would love to be able to get a hold of Joyce and be able to talk to her, but right now, they said they're not going to let us do that yet."

John will continue advertising his " Bring Home Misty " Web site until two things are accomplished.

"Number one is Nick is brought to justice, and two, Misty is found and brought home," he says.

Again, authorities want to stress that at this point, they are not sure where Nicholas Harbison is. But they did talk with Joyce Harbison; however, they will not comment on the information she has given them.

UPDATE, MON, 10:45 AM: At about 5:00 Monday morning, Nicholas Harbison's stepmother and two-year-old daughter returned to Princeton.

State police detectives recovered the 2004 Ford Taurus at Joyce Harbison's residence.

Police believe Harbison is still accompanied by his girlfriend, Misty Davis.

Anyone with information in Harbison's possible whereabouts is encouraged to contact Indiana State Police right away - Harbison is believed to be armed and dangerous.

ISP can be contacted at (800) 852-3970 or (812) 867-2079.

Harbison and Davis are believed to be heading towards Arkansas or Tennesee.

This is an ongoing investigation and state police say they will not be releasing anymore information in the case.

Police don't believe Misty is in danger, but Misty's father, John Davis feels otherwise. He says he has documented proof Harbison threatened to kill his daughter and family.

Previously: The stepmother and young daughter of a man charged with killing three people in a southwestern Indiana cornfield are back at home Monday.

However, police say the suspect's girlfriend, Misty Davis, is still believed to be with him. Prosecutors say 23-year-old Nicholas Harbison killed two teenage girls and a 21-year-old man and severely injured that man's 18-year-old brother earlier this month.

Police say Harbison's stepmother, girlfriend and daughter apparently left with him voluntarily in the hours after the attack. State police say Harbison's stepmother, Joyce Harbison, and his two-year-old daughter Kelsie, returned home about five Monday morning. Authorities also recovered a bronze Ford Taurus that Harbison was believed to be driving.