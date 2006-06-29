Choosing the right place to bring an aging loved one whose needs have become greater than the care you can personally provide is a difficult and emotional decision. There may be uncertainty with new surroundings... anxiety... sorrow... even guilt.

At Bethel Manor we understand your concerns, empathize with you and want to help you the same way that we have helped so many others. We invite you to feel the comfort and joy of becoming part of the Bethel Manor family.

To care for residents diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease and provide comfort for their families, we offer our Ivy Unit. This secured, pass-protected section ensures that your loved ones will be safe at all times.

Bethel Manor provides a variety of services to help extend and enhance the quality of life of our residents. Our staff keeps abreast of new, proven therapies and treatments. We offer Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, Hospice Care and Respite Care.

We welcome and encourage visits from family members and friends of our residents. Those who come to Bethel Manor, to visit or for an extended stay, really become part of our family - and the Bethel family has been caring for families like yours since 1949. Give us a call and let us take you on a tour of our facility.

Call 812-425-8182 to schedule your tour.