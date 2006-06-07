Meet Dr. Paul Morrison, OB/GYN

Dr. Morrison is a native of the Evansville area and graduated from Reitz Memorial High School. His education and background include the following:

B.A., magna cum laude, in chemistry from Wabash College , Crawfordsville, Indiana

, Crawfordsville, Indiana M.D. from Indiana University School of Medicine , Indianapolis, Indiana

, Indianapolis, Indiana An internship in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Indiana University , Indianapolis, Indiana

, Indianapolis, Indiana A residency in OB/GYN at Ochsner Health Systems , New Orleans, Louisiana

, New Orleans, Louisiana Board eligibility in Obstetrics and Gynecology and a Junior Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology

Dr. Morrison believes his role as an OB/GYN includes understanding, compassion and guidance, not only for his patients but also for community causes that benefit women and children. He and his wife live in Evansville with their five children and are active in their church.

A Christian Physician. Committed to Compassionate Care.

