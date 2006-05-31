Tell Us Why Your Father is Fabulous!

Recipe from Anthony LaMarr of HI

Recipe from John Harris of Reno, Nev.

Recipe shared by Jennifer of Georgia 1 package of bacon 8 oz. of sour cream 8 oz. of mayonnaise 1 tsp. garlic powder 1 pinch of salt (to preferred taste) 4 - 6 medium tomatoes (diced to bite

Is your dad the greatest?

Tell us what makes your father so fabulous - he could win an incredible Father's Day prize package!

Simply complete the form below by [END DATE]. The winning dad will receive:

[PRIZE DESCRIPTION]