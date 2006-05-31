Tell Us Why Your Father is Fabulous!

-
Recipe from Italian Cooking & Living Magazine More >> Prep: 30 minutes Makes: 6-8 servings ½ cup teriyaki sauce ½ cup honey ½ teaspoon garlic powder ½ teaspoon ground ginger 2 red bell peppers cut into 2 inch thick pieces 1 large sweet onion,More >> Recipe shared by Jennifer of Georgia 1 package of bacon 8 oz. of sour cream 8 oz. of mayonnaise 1 tsp. garlic powder 1 pinch of salt (to preferred taste) 4 - 6 medium tomatoes (diced to biteMore >> Recipe from John Harris of Reno, Nev.More >> Recipe from Anthony LaMarr of HIMore >>
Is your dad the greatest?
Tell us what makes your father so fabulous - he could win an incredible Father's Day prize package!
Simply complete the form below by [END DATE]. The winning dad will receive:
[PRIZE DESCRIPTION]