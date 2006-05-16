The Only Local Monitoring Company That is Medicaid Waiver Approved!

ABK On-Your-Own is your source for locally-monitored, Medicaid Waiver Approved Home Medical Alarms.
Help is only a push button away!
QUALITY LOCAL MONITORING SERVICE IS THERE IN YOUR TIMES OF NEED - ANY TIME OF DAY OR NIGHT.
ABK proudly offers professional, friendly around-the-clock LOCAL monitoring...
• 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,
• 365 days a year.
• Local monitoring and service
• Monitoring center is protected from storms by a natural gas backup system.
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
