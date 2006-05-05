Eastbrook, 6 Months Later

Reporter: Kim Dacey

New Media Producer: Rachel Chambliss

Chad Blaylock, tornado survivor, recalls, "The sound of it coming, it was like thunder, just roaring thunder...It haunts me to this day, that sound."

On November 6, there was no time to run from one of mother nature's most powerful forces.

"The second I heard it, I knew it was a tornado," Chad says.

He lost his mom, dad, brother and young nephew in an instant.

"No one ever says that you just can't miss them you know. And that's what I do, miss them every day," he says.

The Eastbrook Mobile Home Park looks much different than the last time he was here.

Chad describes, "I didn't know it was that big actually till they cleaned it up. It's unbelievable there was so much debris out here. It's hard to say what was here and what wasn't. There's so many people to thank. I mean there were so many people here that night that were trying to help."

Vanderburgh County's sheriff, Brad Ellsworth, says, "Just driving down here today, it brings up emotions."

Ellsworth was the head of the rescue operations at Eastbrook.

"The first thing on your mind is, are there any survivors to save. And the thought of leaving a victim in there keeps your stomach turning," he says.

It's a thought that still haunts Sheriff Ellsworth six months later. And its those images that even the rescuers are still dealing with today.

Ellsworth replies, "There are still volunteer firefighters and deputies that are affected by what they saw here in those initial hours."

The sounds, the pictures, burned forever in the minds of rescuers, survivors, and those who lost loved ones that fateful night in November.

Chad says, "A lot of people say thank God I survived. I don't look at it that way so much as thank God I survived. I have a purpose, whatever it is. I don't know what it is yet, but there's a reason why. It doesn't make it any easier. I'll tell you that."

Life is slowly returning to a relative normal for those survivors like Chad, but there are some wounds that will never heal.

He states, "Tell them you love them. Put an arm around somebody and say, 'I love you, and I'll see you in the morning,' because life is short. As many times as you can sit there and say its not going to happen to me - bang you know in a second."

Chad says he travels a lot and looks for quiet places where he can feel his family's presence. He says they are guiding him from above all the time, telling him where his life should be leading.

Residents of Eastbrook are holding a block party on Saturday to welcome back those residents forced from their home by the tornado. The party starts at 12 p.m. and includes food, entertainment and clowns for the kids.