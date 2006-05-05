Eastbrook, 6 Months Later

Reporter: Kim Dacey
New Media Producer: Rachel Chambliss
Chad Blaylock, tornado survivor, recalls, "The sound of it coming, it was like thunder, just roaring thunder...It haunts me to this day, that sound."
On November 6, there was no time to run from one of mother nature's most powerful forces.
"The second I heard it, I knew it was a tornado," Chad says.
He lost his mom, dad, brother and young nephew in an instant.
"No one ever says that you just can't miss them you know. And that's what I do, miss them every day," he says.
The Eastbrook Mobile Home Park looks much different than the last time he was here.
Chad describes, "I didn't know it was that big actually till they cleaned it up. It's unbelievable there was so much debris out here. It's hard to say what was here and what wasn't. There's so many people to thank. I mean there were so many people here that night that were trying to help."
Vanderburgh County's sheriff, Brad Ellsworth, says, "Just driving down here today, it brings up emotions."
Ellsworth was the head of the rescue operations at Eastbrook.
"The first thing on your mind is, are there any survivors to save. And the thought of leaving a victim in there keeps your stomach turning," he says.
It's a thought that still haunts Sheriff Ellsworth six months later. And its those images that even the rescuers are still dealing with today.
Ellsworth replies, "There are still volunteer firefighters and deputies that are affected by what they saw here in those initial hours."
The sounds, the pictures, burned forever in the minds of rescuers, survivors, and those who lost loved ones that fateful night in November.
Chad says, "A lot of people say thank God I survived. I don't look at it that way so much as thank God I survived. I have a purpose, whatever it is. I don't know what it is yet, but there's a reason why. It doesn't make it any easier. I'll tell you that."
Life is slowly returning to a relative normal for those survivors like Chad, but there are some wounds that will never heal.
He states, "Tell them you love them. Put an arm around somebody and say, 'I love you, and I'll see you in the morning,' because life is short. As many times as you can sit there and say its not going to happen to me - bang you know in a second."
Chad says he travels a lot and looks for quiet places where he can feel his family's presence. He says they are guiding him from above all the time, telling him where his life should be leading.
Residents of Eastbrook are holding a block party on Saturday to welcome back those residents forced from their home by the tornado. The party starts at 12 p.m. and includes food, entertainment and clowns for the kids.
The city is looking to tear down the old power plant on 15th Street, but the process is taking a bit longer than expected. The city of Jasper initially hoped that one company would demolish both the 15th Street Power Plant and the Hoosier Desk Building, but it doesn't look like that's the case anymore. The Utility Service Board decided not to accept any of the 14 bids submitted for the project in favor of going back to the drawing board. The hope was that if the same company c...More >>
The city is looking to tear down the old power plant on 15th Street, but the process is taking a bit longer than expected. The city of Jasper initially hoped that one company would demolish both the 15th Street Power Plant and the Hoosier Desk Building, but it doesn't look like that's the case anymore. The Utility Service Board decided not to accept any of the 14 bids submitted for the project in favor of going back to the drawing board. The hope was that if the same company c...More >>
On "Equal Pay Day" women across the nation are taking a stand to raise awareness of wage discrimination.More >>
On "Equal Pay Day" women across the nation are taking a stand to raise awareness of wage discrimination.More >>
A dog park in Owensboro has been in the works for several years, But on Tuesday, supporters got the chance to share their plans with the city commission.More >>
A dog park in Owensboro has been in the works for several years, But on Tuesday, supporters got the chance to share their plans with the city commission.More >>
EPD Sargent Jason Cullum confirms members of the US Marshall Fugitive Task Force arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in early 2018.More >>
EPD Sargent Jason Cullum confirms members of the US Marshall Fugitive Task Force arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that happened in early 2018.More >>
More and more people say they're aware of the opioid crisis and think it's a serious problem.More >>
More and more people say they're aware of the opioid crisis and think it's a serious problem.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.More >>
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.More >>
A new batch of warrants, and another round of victims are now linked to a former New Hanover County High School science teacher fired in February for sex crimes against students.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says a woman who had been reported missing since March 31 has been located in Aiken County.More >>
The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says a woman who had been reported missing since March 31 has been located in Aiken County.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
A family is searching for answers after two infant sisters were sent to the hospital with serious injuries.More >>
A University of Tennessee-Chattanooga student posted a graduation photo over the weekend displaying her handgun and a pink "Women for Trump" t-shirt.More >>
A University of Tennessee-Chattanooga student posted a graduation photo over the weekend displaying her handgun and a pink "Women for Trump" t-shirt.More >>
One person was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Mid-South Walmart, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.More >>
One person was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Mid-South Walmart, according to DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco.More >>