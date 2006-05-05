Playville J.L.E. New addition at St. Mary’s Pediatric Unit

Playville, J.L.E. was donated to St. Mary’s Hospital for Women & Children as a Signature Project of the Junior League of Evansville. This new addition, located outside St. Mary’s Pediatric Unit, provides an escape for pediatric patients and their families by offering toys and games to help improve the experience of their hospital stay and ease stress. Volunteers from the Junior League of Evansville will provide story time, arts and crafts projects, playtime and other special events. St. Mary’s will also use Playville, J.L.E. while working with pediatric patients receiving inpatient rehabilitation.

Click here to see the photo. Designed by Greg Gibson and artist Dakri Sinclair.

