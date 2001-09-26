Dr. Steven Todd, D.M.D., F.M.I.I.
Dr. Steven Todd graduated, cum laude from the University of Louisville. After graduating from the University of Louisville School of Dentistry, he completed a U.S. Army General Dentistry Practice Residency at the Eisenhower Medical Center at Ft. Gordon, Georgia. He is also a graduate of the Midwest Implant Institute, Columbus, Ohio, the largest private learning institution in the United States dedicated to the teaching of dental implantology.
Dr. Todd has the benefit of years of practical experience to further qualify him as a dentist and implantologist. His hospital residency at Eisenhower Medical Center consisted of training in anesthesiology, oral surgery, and general dentistry. While serving five years with the U.S. Army, he was assigned as the Third Infantry Division's Dental Surgeon, was awarded the Expert Field Medical Badge, the Marne Field Medical Badge, the Army Achievement Medal and the Army Commendation Medal. Upon graduation from the Midwest Implant Institute, Dr. Todd was awarded fellowship status with the Institute and the 1989 Robert James Award, given to the intern demonstrating the greatest motivation to learn and grow as an implant dentist.
Here is a list of Dr. Todd's credentials:
University of Louisville
School of Dentistry, D.M.D.
US Army General Practice Residency
Eisenhower Medical Center
Ft. Gordon, Georgia
Diplomate, Board Certified
American Board of Oral Implantology/Implant Dentistry
Diplomate,
International Congress of Oral Implantologists
Fellow,
American Academy of Implant Dentistry
Fellow,
Midwest Implant Institute
Fellow,
International Congress of Oral Implantology
Sedation Member,
American Dental Society of Anesthesiology
Member,
American Academy of General Dentistry
American Dental Association
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
