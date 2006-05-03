More About Old National Bank



Looking to invest with Old National Bancorp? With $8.5 billion in

assets, Old National Bancorp is the largest financial services holding

company headquartered in Indiana and ranks among the top 100 banking

companies in the United States. Since its founding in 1834, Old National

has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued

relationships with clients in its primary footprint of Indiana, Illinois

and Kentucky.



