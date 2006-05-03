Old National Bank is a subsidiary of Old National Bancorp. With $8.5 billion in assets, Old National Bancorp is the largest financial services holding company headquartered in Indiana and ranks among the top 100 banking companies in the United States. Since its founding in 1834, Old National has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued relationships with clients in its primary footprint of Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky.



Focused on exceeding client expectations, the Old National team of financial professionals provides a broad range of services including:



* Retail and commercial banking

* Fiduciary and wealth management services

* Insurance

* Investment and brokerage services

* Other financial services



