Weather Causing Problems For Allergy Sufferers

Reporter: Shannon Samson

Web Producer: Jill Middleton

Some cities are reporting the highest daily pollen counts in a decade.

Blame it on a lot of precipitation in the winter and warm weather that seemed to appear out of nowhere a few weeks ago. Both led to a surprise attack on allergy sufferers.

Little Oliver Hubbard spent time outside playing soccer, and that time outside bothered his eyes. An allergy to tree pollen made them itchy.

Oliver's mom, Francie Hubbard, said some mornings Oliver's eyes were so puffy, he couldn't open them.

Allergist Jason White is seeing plenty of patients like Oliver. Many were taken off guard at the end of March when the tree pollen count went from 11 parts per cubic meter to a whopping 2,069 in a matter of just 48 hours. You probably noticed the flecks caked all over your car.

Dr. White says people were doing well and then overnight they just became red, itchy, and congested. He says the symptoms were difficult to adjust to this year.

Maples, oaks and birch trees can send pollen flying as far as two miles away. So, even if you live among the tall buildings of downtown, you still can't hide. Plus, the bend in the Ohio River puts Evansville in a basin geographically, so winds can't blow away the pollen as efficiently.

An allergist can tell you if tree pollen is truly at the root of your health problems and treat you accordingly.

Dr. White says to stay inside during the morning hours when those pollen counts are the highest. He says to wash your hair and skin after you get inside. Bathe before you go to bed so you don't carry that pollen into the bed with you.

Tree pollen season ends in May. Then, it will be time for grass pollen to wreak havoc on allergy sufferers.

Many times, people are allergic to both and get no relief until late summer. Then it becomes ragweed season.

For more information, go to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology's Web Site.