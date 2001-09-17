Unsolved Crimes-Amnesia Victim

Unsolved Crime-Amnesia Victim

Possible Kentucky native

September 15, 1994

An organization which helps identify victims of crime, alive and deceased, is hoping you can help them identify a young man possibly suffering from Amnesia. The man was last seen in Tampa, Florida September 15, 1994. He has since disappeared from a shelter there. The man had no idea who he was but police detectives believe he suffers from severe Amnesia and may be from Kentucky.

Click here for more information and a picture of "John Doe."

E-mail Stefanie Silvey at ssilvey@14wfie.com.