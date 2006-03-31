Head Over Heelz encompasses all aspects about proper hair care, not just a “hair cut.” That’s why our stylists are true artists, in their own right. They have individuality, knowledge, training and experience to maintain your current look. We will only use the finest and authentic, professional products on your hair, ones that will maximize your desired look and the nutritional needs of your hair.
Our Hair Spa Services Include:
Haircut & Style
Haircut Only
Style Only
Special Occasions Style
Moisturizing Treatments or Protein Treatment
Haircolor
Multi-dimensional Coloring
Highlights
Correction Color
Perm
Men's Cut
Child's Cut
Restructuring/Straightening
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
