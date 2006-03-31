Head Over Heelz encompasses all aspects about proper hair care, not just a “hair cut.” That’s why our stylists are true artists, in their own right. They have individuality, knowledge, training and experience to maintain your current look. We will only use the finest and authentic, professional products on your hair, ones that will maximize your desired look and the nutritional needs of your hair.

Our Hair Spa Services Include:

Haircut & Style

Haircut Only

Style Only

Special Occasions Style

Moisturizing Treatments or Protein Treatment

Haircolor

Multi-dimensional Coloring

Highlights

Correction Color

Perm

Men's Cut

Child's Cut

Restructuring/Straightening