Rich Miller - Schooled By Queen Of The Line

Reporter: Rich Miller

New Media Producer: Kerry Corum

Those college and pro hoopsters could take a lesson in free throw shooting from Whitney Malin. This 13-year-old middle schooler from Mackey is money at the foul line.

"My dream is to play college basketball somewhere," Whitney told us. "I would like to coach someday."

Whitney's dad Matt says she practices a lot. "Oh probably 100-150 free throws a day."

Whitney was supposed to compete at the Knights of Columbus State Free Throw Tournament this past weekend. But in a school gym class, taught by her dad, she broke the top of the middle finger on her left hand.

Matt wasn't sure it was broken. "I'm not always the most sensitive dad. It looked like a dislocation to me and I said 'Let me pull on it' and she said 'No! You're not pulling on it.'"