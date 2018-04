Senior Vice President of Retail Products and Support

Kim Mayo has been with Integra Bank since April 24, 1979. She graduated from Lockyear College in 1980 and has taken AIB courses at the University of Evansville. Kim is currently enrolled in the Graduate School of Retail Bank Management through the Consumer Bankers Association.

In her 27 years, she has worked with the banking centers in many aspects, in the Commercial Loan Department, and for the Holding Company. In addition to work, she is very active with her family, church and Reitz High School, and is involved in several community organizations. Her involvement includes:

Vice President of Big Blue, a fund raising organization for student activities at Reitz H.S..

Treasurer of her church.

March of Dimes’ team walk coordinator for the bank.

2006 United Way campaign coordinator for the bank.

About Integra

Headquartered in Evansville, Integra Bank Corporation is the parent of Integra Bank N.A. With assets of $2.7 billion at December 31, 2005, Integra currently operates 74 full-service banking centers and 127 ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Ohio. In addition, Integra has 3 Commercial Lending offices. Integra Bank N.A. is committed to providing the highest level of customer service to its retail, small business, and corporate customers through its offices, ATMs, and online banking services. For retail customers, Integra Bank N.A. offers telephone and Internet banking through its BankAnytime™ service. Integra also offers Business BankNet online banking for its business customers.