Beth Sweeney

Email: bsweeney@14News.com

In the fall of 2005, Beth joined the 14 News team anchoring with Dan Katz weekday mornings on 14 News Sunrise. In 2014, Beth made the jump to evening newscasts and is now co-anchoring 14 News at 4:00 and 14 News at 5:00.

Before coming to Evansville, Beth worked as a morning traffic reporter at KTLA, the WB station in Los Angeles, and as a morning traffic reporter for a local cable channel in Lexington, KY.

Beth earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism from the University of Kentucky, and then went on to attend Northeastern University's Graduate School of Journalism in Boston, MA.

In her free time, Beth volunteers with Ark Crisis Child Care Center in Evansville where she served as a board member for 8 years. She volunteers with Habitat for Humanity, building homes in Maryland, Ohio, South Carolina, Illinois and her home state of Kentucky. Beth also helps with the American Reads program, a national literacy campaign focusing on children.

As a recovered scoliosis patient, Beth serves as a mentor for young scoliosis patients and encourages students to undergo scoliosis screenings in schools.

Beth resides in Evansville with her husband and son, Oliver.

Fast Facts:

Talents & Hobbies: running, hiking, playing piano and watching UK basketball

Favorite TV Shows: "Scandal," and "Grey's Anatomy"

Favorite Movies: "Steel Magnolias"

Favorite Quote: "You must be the change you wish to see in the world." - Mahatma Gandhi

The Perfect Day: Would be spent relaxing with her family.

Interesting Facts: During her time in Los Angeles, Beth got the chance to interview several Hollywood stars including Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Jimmy Smits, Andrea Bocelli and Kevin Spacey. Beth also climbed one of the Seven Summits, Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa.

You can follow Beth on Twitter and on Facebook.