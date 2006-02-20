Eat Smart - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Eat Smart

Healthy food habits can help you reduce three risk factors for heart attack and stroke—high blood cholesterol, high blood pressure, and excess body weight.

Set the stage for success by:

  • Eating a balanced diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, cereal and grain products, fat-free and low-fat dairy products, legumes, nuts, fish, poultry and lean meats.
  • Mixing one-half regular soda with one-half diet soda until you get used to the taste of diet soda.
  • Eating foods low in saturated fat, trans fat and cholesterol.
  • Enjoying a large glass of ice water, hot tea or another calorie-free beverage. Garnish with a twist of lemon or lime and sip slowly.
  • Dividing the extra portions of recipes that serve a large number of people into containers to eat throughout the rest of the week.
  • Eating with other people. You'll eat less than if you eat alone.
  • Knowing your snack "triggers" and planning ahead. Be ready with healthy snacks to fight the urge for high calorie/high-saturated-fat foods and trans fat foods. Grab pre-cut vegetables such as carrots and celery when you're on the run.

Need more motivation? Join Choose To Move, a free women's program that helps you increase your physical activity and improve your eating habits.

