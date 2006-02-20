Get Physical - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Get Physical

No time to exercise? That's OK. Don’t think exercise - think action. Standing is better than sitting; walking is better than standing. Increase your physical activity to at least 30 minutes a day on most days of the week, even if you do it 10 minutes at a time.
                                                           
Try including some of these activities in your daily life:

  • Use the stairs, up and down, instead of the elevator. Start with one flight of stairs and gradually build up to more.
  • Sweep the floor, wash windows or vacuum the carpet briskly.
  • Take your children to the park and play with them. Don’t sit on the bench and watch.
  • Write physical activity “appointments” into your daily planner or computer schedule.
  • Take a walk after dinner instead of watching TV.
  • Park a few blocks from the office or store and walk the rest of the way.
  • Take an activity break. Get up, stretch and walk around.
  • Hide your remote control and get up to change channels on your TV.

 Need more motivation? Join Choose To Move, a free women's program that helps you increase your physical activity and improve your eating habits.

Powered by Frankly