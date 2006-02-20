Get Physical

It may not be for everyone, but a new study suggests that the smooth stride of a gentle horse may help stroke survivors regain lost mobility and balance years after their brain attack.

Most Americans want to be in better shape, but few are putting in the work to get there, a new survey shows.

Americans want to be fit, but most don't put in the effort

No time to exercise? That's OK. Don’t think exercise - think action. Standing is better than sitting; walking is better than standing. Increase your physical activity to at least 30 minutes a day on most days of the week, even if you do it 10 minutes at a time.



Try including some of these activities in your daily life:

Use the stairs, up and down, instead of the elevator. Start with one flight of stairs and gradually build up to more.

Sweep the floor, wash windows or vacuum the carpet briskly.

Take your children to the park and play with them. Don’t sit on the bench and watch.

Write physical activity “appointments” into your daily planner or computer schedule.

Take a walk after dinner instead of watching TV.

Park a few blocks from the office or store and walk the rest of the way.

Take an activity break. Get up, stretch and walk around.

Hide your remote control and get up to change channels on your TV.

Take an activity break. Get up, stretch and walk around.