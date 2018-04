Jeff D. Kniese

Senior Vice President - Mortgage Lending

Jeff Kniese has been in the banking business for twenty years, and is also on the Evansville City Council. Jeff holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Southern Indiana, and Economics from Western Kentucky University. He is a graduate of the National Consumer Lending School.

About Integra

Headquartered in Evansville, Integra Bank Corporation is the parent of Integra Bank N.A. With assets of $2.7 billion at December 31, 2005, Integra currently operates 74 full-service banking centers and 127 ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Ohio. In addition, Integra has 3 Commercial Lending offices. Integra Bank N.A. is committed to providing the highest level of customer service to its retail, small business, and corporate customers through its offices, ATMs, and online banking services. For retail customers, Integra Bank N.A. offers telephone and Internet banking through its BankAnytime™ service. Integra also offers Business BankNet online banking for its business customers.