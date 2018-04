Dan J. Carwile

Executive Vice President

Dan Carwile is the manager of the Wealth Management Division of Integra Bank. Dan holds a bachelor of Arts degree from Manchester College, as well as an MBA and law degree from Indiana University. He is a frequent speaker on trust, estate planning, and investment topics.

About Integra

Headquartered in Evansville, Integra Bank Corporation is the parent of Integra Bank N.A. With assets of $2.7 billion at December 31, 2005, Integra currently operates 74 full-service banking centers and 127 ATMs throughout Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Ohio. In addition, Integra has 3 Commercial Lending offices. Integra Bank N.A. is committed to providing the highest level of customer service to its retail, small business, and corporate customers through its offices, ATMs, and online banking services. For retail customers, Integra Bank N.A. offers telephone and Internet banking through its BankAnytime™ service. Integra also offers Business BankNet online banking for its business customers.