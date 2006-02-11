Jobs at 14 WFIE

Current job openings at WFIE

Sales Coordinator

14 News, the Tri-State's News and Weather Leader and NBC affiliate in Evansville, Indiana is seeking a full-time Sales Coordinator. Position provides internal support to the local sales team including: Creating, processing and completing insertion orders for ad placements, creating, running and compiling reports and processing creative materials. Responsible for special projects as assigned by managers, which could include: Coordinating and facilitating the creation of campaign proposals, presentations for clients or department, including traffic back up. Answering phones, prospecting cold callings; order input as needed. Maintain a working knowledge of individual account guidelines and sales systems. Monthly review of local receivables and compile reports as needed. Bachelor's degree preferred. Office and research experience a plus. Detail oriented with strong organization skills. Computer skills required.

P/T NEWS/CONTENT SPECIALIST

14 News, the NBC affiliate in Evansville, IN, is looking for a part-time News Content Specialist. Successful candidate will be responsible for operating various crew positions for all assigned newscasts. The position will require having a flexible work schedule. This schedule will include working nights, weekends, early mornings, holidays, and overnight shifts. Shift for the schedule will start out Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday 3:30PM-10:45PM & also Saturday & Sunday overnights 11:15PM-7:15AM. Previous experience working in a TV production department preferred, but not required. Must be able to learn various broadcasting equipment systems and follow verbal commands. Candidates must also assist news content department in the writing, editing and posting of stories on air and 14news.com. 14News is a fast paced, demanding newsroom so the ideal candidate must be able to handle many tasks at once and work under tight deadlines. This position also requires the candidate to learn Chyron iSQ, Logitek Audio Console, Edius, ENPS and Oasis. Pre-employment drug test required.

Reporter/MMJ

If you are strong enough to help lead the best news team in Evansville, Indiana, this is the job for you. We're looking for a Multi-Media Journalist who can also anchor. We're part of the Raycom family, so you know Journalism and Digital growth are in our blood. You'll be working alongside some of the strongest anchors in the country and with the brightest young reporters around. You'll need to be an excellent storyteller, great at lives shots and dedicated to digital. Bring your skills and we'll make you even better with our experienced team of managers. You'll need to shoot and edit and post on your own, but we do have skilled photojournalists too.

If qualified, please apply online and attach cover letter and resume at https://careers-raycommedia.icims.com/jobs/search?ss=1&searchLocation=-12798-Evansville. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V

Marketing Producer

14 News, the Tri-State's News and Weather Leader and NBC affiliate in Evansville, Indiana has an opening for a Marketing Producer. We are looking for a creative, energetic, passionate and strategic producer to advance our brand through daily news topical promos and web marketing. Responsibilities include daily topical marketing for our news product as well as social media and other digital audience development. This producer will have the opportunity to write, shoot and edit on-air image and brand marketing, special report promotion in sweeps, design of graphics and print advertising and the planning and execution of the research-driven marketing plan. If you love news and marketing, want to train with Raycom Media and work at a place where you can grow and innovate, now is the time to join this award-winning team of brand builders. Experience with Adobe Photoshop, After Effects and Premier or comparable editing software preferred. News and marketing education desired. Excellent writing and production skills required.

No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V

Senior Digital Sales Specialist

14 News, the tri-state's news and weather leader and NBC affiliate in Evansville, Indiana, has an opening for a Senior Digital Sales Specialist. This individual is responsible for working with the current sales staff to help develop digital revenue and will meet with local businesses to consult with them on the best digital advertising solutions for their business. This person will work directly with the Digital Sales Manager to manage tailored solutions for each individual client. An ideal candidate has a strong working knowledge of the current digital advertising opportunities available in the market place. Must have strong communication, presentation and time management skills. Must be organized and able to work in a team environment. Responsibilities include: client relations, proposal building and presenting, team leadership and will be expected to meet and exceed monthly and quarterly sales goals. Minimum two years of digital sales experience required.

