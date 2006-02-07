Gran Campaña Navideña en la Iglesia Hispana Emanuel

La Iglesia Emanuel dio la bienvenida al evangelista Dionny Baez que durante los días 23, 24 de diciembre deleitó a la congregación difundiendo la palabra de Dios y que terminó con un especial mismo día de Navidad el 25 de diciembre. Durante este evento, los niños también tuvieron su lugar especial en cual disfrutaron de diferentes actividades mientras los padres escuchaban al invitado. Para evitar el problema del idioma la Iglesia tenía a disposición un interprete que ayudó para que el mensaje de Dionny llegara a todos. Al finalizar el evento, el invitado y todos los miembros de la congregación disfrutaron de un gran banquete que fue preparado exclusivamente con comidas de diferentes países. La Iglesia Emanuel es una congregación que abre las puertas a todas las personas de la comunidad sin importar que sea cualquier religión, actualmente cuenta con más de 80 miembros y los servicios son en inglés y español. Esta iglesia fue fundada hace más de 2 años y utilizan las mismas instalaciones de la iglesia Good Shepherd Assembly of God, que está ubicada en la 4330 N. Burkhardt Rd. en zona este de Evansville. Para mayor información llamar al 812-476-3630 o 812-453-2931.

English Version.-

Iglesia Emanuel welcomed evangelist Dionny Baez to speak to the congregation during three days of evening revival services on December 23, 24, and concluding with a Christmas Day service.

During the special services, the children had special activities, songs and games while the adults listened to the visiting evangelist. Although Dionny Baez spoke Spanish, Iglesia Emanuel has an English translator present during the services to accommodate those who speak Spanish and English. After the guest speaker, attendees enjoyed a time of fellowship with food from many different countries that had been prepared by church members.

Iglesia Emanuel is a non-denominational church with over 80 members and the services are conducted in both English and Spanish. The church has been established for over two years and holds services in the facilities of Good Shepherd Assembly of God, located at 4330 N. Burkhardt Rd. on the eastside of Evansville .

For more information about the church, call 812-476-3630 or 812-453-2931.