Weight Loss and Cancer Fighter in One Package

Reporter: Shannon Samson

Tired of the same old vegetables in your diet?

Maybe it's time to head to another aisle at the grocery store.

Registered dietician Cynthia Sass says, "Instead of, you know, eating broccoli all the time, maybe mix it up a little bit and you have a cup of green tea with your meal."

The studies are adding up. Green tea could protect you from Alzheimer's disease, fight cancer, lower cholesterol, and even help you lose weight. Cynthia Sass says green tea is not fermented, or dried out, so antioxidants are preserved. "Antioxidants are really like little bodyguards inside your body that protect your cells from disease."

Sass adds, "It can be confusing -- which one is the best? Which one should you buy?" The answer is green tea you brew yourself. The flavored teas are fine too, but Cynthia says avoid ones that add extra antioxidants or herbs. "We really don't know the safety of adding these in a supplemental form."

The taste may not be your cup of tea ... but bypassing the taste factor with a pill is not the answer, according to Sass. "This product is something that I wouldn't really recommend. There's really no guarantee of quality there. There's no guarantee that what's in this is really what it says it is."

Instead, try sweetening it. But that also means extra calories, as many as soda, which can add up fast if you're trying to hit the recommended six cups of green tea a day.