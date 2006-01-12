Serving the Unique Needs of Our Community's Children

Scientists who found a way to use amniotic fluid to sequence the entire genome of a fetus say the breakthrough could significantly increase detection of genetic conditions during pregnancy.

A baby's risk of death from being placed in an unsafe sleeping position or location is higher when they're under the care of a baby sitter, relative or friend, a new study found.

If an overweight child slims down before puberty, the risk of type 2 diabetes seems to slide away with the lost pounds.

Parents who read to their infants and toddlers may help them develop skills that pay big dividends when they start school, a new study suggests.

At Deaconess, we understand that pediatric patients aren't simply smaller versions of adult patients. Children have unique needs - both physically and emotionally. Deaconess Riley Children's Services are designed to cater to these special needs.

Deaconess Hospital and Riley Hospital for Children have formed an exclusive partnership to enhance the level of pediatric specialty care in the Tri-State. The partnership brings together innovative technologies and service excellence from many pediatric specialties to deliver compassionate, family-centered patient care. Components of the partnership include:

Deaconess Riley Children's Specialty Center

Physicians from Riley Hospital for Children provide on-site services at regularly scheduled clinics supplemented by telemedicine visits and consultations. Our staff and management have received extensive training at Riley Hospital for Children to support these specialists and to optimize the care they provide.

Deaconess Riley Inpatient Services and Pediatric Intensive Care Unit

Deaconess is constructing a 16-bed unit as part of our new state-of-the-art hospital currently under construction on the Deaconess Gateway campus. Riley representatives have played an integral role in the design of both units.

Telemedicine Services

The telemedicine program, available in the Tri-State exclusively at Deaconess, allows Riley specialists to safely and effectively diagnose and treat patients remotely. The service saves patients and their families the delay, inconvenience and expense of travel and provides unprecedented access to Riley pediatric specialists. A specially designed monitoring station enables Riley physicians in Indianapolis to see and hear local patients in real time, monitor their vital signs, and otherwise assess their condition. A specially trained nurse is present with each patient to assist in the exam and carry out physician instructions. Local providers are invited to participate in the telemedicine sessions and discuss questions and treatment options. This telemedicine technology also makes it possible for Deaconess and Riley to offer a greater variety of educational opportunities to local providers, hospital staff and the community.