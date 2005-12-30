Technology Helps You Stop Smoking

Reporter: Shannon Samson

New Media Producer: Rachel Chambliss

If your New Year's resolution is to quit smoking, the effort has just gone high tech. Smokefree Communities announces the nation's first stop smoking Podcast.

Podcasts are audio files that are automatically delivered to your computer so you can then transfer them to your iPod or MP3 player, and throughout the month of January, this new technology will be motivating smokers to kick the habit.

It's a pep talk you can take with you.

After his daughter got an iPod, Smokefree Communities' Executive Director Johnny Kincaid got an idea. This former radio announcer could record a daily five minute program for would-be quitters to listen to on their computers or download to their MP3 players.

Kincaid says, "Early on, we learned that the more information we can give to people, the more sessions of a class that people are willing to sit in on, the higher the chance for success."

There are tools built on the Web site that complement each day's lesson. For instance, a calculator can tell you how many cigarettes you've consumed over a lifetime.

Kincaid says, "I smoked two packs a day. I smoked for 20 years. At that, 292,000 cigarettes. That's huge. That's so many cigarettes. And I sat down with a piece of paper after the first time that I ran this calculator to figure out how much time that was, and it was like three years of my life!"

All the Podcasts are archived, so you can listen to them anytime. The next few ones will focus on quitting for the New Year, a popular, but often impractical time.

"There's nothing magical about January 1, and that's one of the things I always try to emphasize to people, and the biggest reason that New Year's resolutions fail. And I've seen the research done on this, is lack of planning. There's no preparation," Kincaid comments.

He advises setting a quit date and cutting back on the number of cigarettes you smoke leading up to it.

"Every time that the craving comes up for a cigarette all the person has got to do is say, 'I can live ten minutes without it,'" encourages Kincaid.

Other ways to help, attend smoking cessation classes, and you'll be twice as likely to quit. Also, don't forget about other aids such as the patch, a prescription and now Podcasting too.

To download your Podcast or find out more information about Smokefree and their stop smoking classes check out their Web site! You can also call (812) 467-0728.

Down the road, Smokefree may offer a Podcast designed for Christians for faith-based motivation.