Email: dkatz@14wfie.com

In January of 1994, Dan Katz became the co-anchor for 14 News Sunrise. Over the years, Dan has watched Sunrise grow from a one hour newscast to a two and half hour one. Before the creation of Sunrise, Dan was the weekend sports anchor and general assignment reporter for 14 WFIE.

He graduated in 1981 from Southern Illinois University with a degree in Radio and Television.

Dan is kept busy volunteering at his sons' school, and also works closely with the March of Dimes, American Cancer Society, Newburgh Jr. Baseball and The Children's Center for Dance Education.

He lives in Newburgh with his wife Beth, a former TV personality in the Tri-State. They are the proud parents of twin sons. Noah goes to school at Indiana University in Bloomington, and Jonah is at Ball State University in Muncie.

The best part of Dan's job is informing the Tri-State about what's going on everyday around the world. He never gets bored with his job because everyday is new, exciting and different.

His favorite assignment while at 14 News was covering the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta.

Dan's Honors and Recognitions:

Several Associated Press Awards including Spot News coverage in 1991

The Special Sports Award for "Touchdown 95"

Award for his outstanding continuing coverage from Atlanta during the 1996 Olympic Games

Fun Facts:

Favorite TV Show:"Sportscenter"

Favorite Movies:"Back to the Future Trilogy"

Favorite Music: Smooth Jazz and Steely Dan

Favorite Moment at 14 WFIE: When the crew threw Dan a surprise birthday party when he turned 50.

The Perfect Day: Dan would spend it watching a game at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Interesting Fact: Dan met Baseball Hall of Famer Willie Mays when he was 11, after a friend caught a milestone home run ball in San Francisco.

You can follow Dan on Twitter and on Facebook.