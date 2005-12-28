Band Of Storms Moving Through

New Media Producer: Kerry Corum

A narrow band of showers and thunderstorms will move northeast across parts of western Kentucky, southeast Illinois and southwest Indiana.

The leading edge of this band should reach a Oakland City, Indiana to Hopkinsville, Kentucky line by 5:45 AM CST.

Expect intermittent lightning, small hail, brief downpours and gusty winds up to 30 mph with the passage of these showers and storms.

