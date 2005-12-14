Selecting the Right Home Care Agency

Learning as much as you can about a home care agency is the best way to determine which agency is best for you or a loved one. Following are some questions you should ask perspective home care providers about the services they offer.
The following criteria determine if you may be eligible to receive home health care under your Medicare benefits:
Freedom of Choice
According to Federal law, home health care patients are free to choose which institution, agency or person will provide their home care services.
Section 1802 of the Social Security Act "seeks to ensure that free choice is guaranteed to all Medicare Patients." The law states: "Any individual entitled to insurance benefits under this title [i.e., Medicare] may obtain health services from any institution, agency, or person qualified to participate under this title if such institution, agency, or person undertakes to provide him such services." This statement gives patients freedom to choose whom they want as their provider of post-hospital services.
So if your doctor recommends home health care for you or a loved one, ask for Amedisys!
1115 Mt. Auburn Road
Evansville, IN 47720
(812) 426-1414
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.