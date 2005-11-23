Turkey: Not the Only Main Course This Year

Reporter: Shannon Samson

Turkey is so last century according to Rivertown Butcher Shop butcher Randy Pearson.

"I guess it's the new generation. Grandma and mom had a big ol' turkey on the table for years and years and years and it's just a cycle, I guess. People are getting tired of turkey."

Don't get him wrong, he still sells a ton of turkeys, but he is filling more and more specialty orders.

Like oxtail for soup, beef tongue and frog legs. Beef tenderloin and pork chops are big sellers. Other foul such as quail and duck grace Thanksgiving tables these days and the deceptive dish called "city chicken" which is really cubed pork and veal.

On the other side of the meat counter, customers have their own creative menu suggestions.

Henderson resident June Hutcheson says, "That's something our family has done over a period of years is the scalloped oysters, so we always make sure they're on the table."

Newburgh resident Angie Manz says, "Cabbage rolls and pierogies and I make fresh cranberries, but my mom was Ukrainian so we used to always have a traditional Ukrainian meal."

But these ladies only serve those dishes in addition to turkey, which remains a staple for them. ...As well it should says dietitian Breann Ellis. "Turkey is very lean. There's only about 150 calories in a 3 ounce serving. You need to make sure that it's white meat without the skin. If it's dark meat, fat content and calories almost double."

So maybe turkey wins the healthy choice award, but if you want a main dish that's easier to cook and leaves fewer leftovers, the Rivertown butcher says he's got some ideas for you.

The pilgrims ate turkey at the first thanksgiving, so perhaps you think it's un-American not to have it. But it is becoming very American to be overweight these days. So the dietitian says the best new tradition would be a walk or some other kind of physical activity after dinner.