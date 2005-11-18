Reporter: Emily Sinovic

New Media Producer: Rachel Chambliss

Habitat for Humanity is coming to the aid of tornado victims by accepting applications for anyone who needs a new home.

It's all part of their Operation Home Again to help the victims of the tornado.

Habitat held a dinner Friday night to raise money to meet the community's needs.

Sarah Thompson lost her home of eight years on November 6th. She knew the storm was coming and left before the tornado hit Eastbrook, but when she came back she found her home in pieces.

She says it will be hard to leave, but after coming back to the wreckage and realizing some of her friends and neighbors had died the memories were too painful.

She has now applied for a Habitat home, because she wants to leave Eastbrook behind.

Evansville's Habitat for Humanity is still taking applications, and expects to start building homes by this spring.